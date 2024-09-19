Consulting Firm Appointed For Walka Water Works Project

Aerial view of Walka Water Works | Image: Maitland Council

Efforts to restore Maitland’s Walka Water Works to its former glory are making slow but steady progress with a consulting firm officially appointed to the project.

More than two years ago the historic site had to be shuttered following the discovery of widespread asbestos contamination, but it has since been partially re-opened to the public after capping was undertaken and signage and fencing was installed.

While complete remediation remains a way off, with the local council still working through potential funding options with the NSW Government, some progress was made this week.

Following an extensive tender process, Ramboll Group has been appointed as Principal Planning Consultant and will undertake the necessary studies, reports, drawings, specifications and other documentation required to commence the planning process for the remediation and restoration of Walka Water Works.

Once remediation has taken place, the council intend to revitalise the site, with the Ramboll Group also set to map out a clear pathway to a full reopening by preparing planning documentation including a Conservation Management Plan, Masterplan, Plan of Management, Social Impact Study, Aboriginal Archaeological Assessment and Ecological Impact Study.

These are expected to be completed over the next 12 to 18 months.

“There are constraints, conditions and complexities involved with the remediation and ongoing management of the former industrial site that are largely attributed to the widespread asbestos contamination that, if left untreated, would pose significant risks to the community and the ecology of the site,” Maitland Council’s General Manager Jeff Smith said.

He also foreshadowed upcoming opportunities for locals to provide feedback and have their say on the future of the venue.

“‘Whilst consultation was undertaken to develop the Destination Management Plan back in 2020, we are now at the stage where a sustainable, holistic plan for the ongoing management of the site has commenced, and we’re committed to working closely with a wide range of stakeholders throughout this process about their vision for enhanced uses for the site.”

It is understood the council will be reconnecting with key stakeholders including user groups, residents and the broader community in the coming weeks.