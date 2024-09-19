Parma wallabies saved from extinction

The Barrington Tops Aussie Ark wildlife sanctuary has new guests.
The 400-hectare feral-proof centre has taken delivery of 15 endangered Parma wallabies.
They’ve been bred through the Blue Mountains Yengo endangered wildlife reserve as part of a 50-year program by Peter Piggott.
Operations manager Dean Reid says it’s another significant milestone for the Parma breeding and re-wilding program, helping save this species from extinction.
The Parma wallabies spent the first two weeks in a “soft release” enclosure before being released into the sanctuary.
Image: Dean Reid, left, and Peter Piggott.