Parma wallabies saved from extinction

The Barrington Tops Aussie Ark wildlife sanctuary has new guests.

The 400-hectare feral-proof centre has taken delivery of 15 endangered Parma wallabies.

They’ve been bred through the Blue Mountains Yengo endangered wildlife reserve as part of a 50-year program by Peter Piggott.

Operations manager Dean Reid says it’s another significant milestone for the Parma breeding and re-wilding program, helping save this species from extinction.

The Parma wallabies spent the first two weeks in a “soft release” enclosure before being released into the sanctuary.

Image: Dean Reid, left, and Peter Piggott.