Plans have been lodged for a new Woolworths in Belmont North

Plans have been lodged for a new supermarket in Lake Macquarie.

Woolworth have their eyes on the vacant building located at 393 Pacific Highway in Belmont North, which used to be a Bunnings Warehouse until 2021.

The $29 million spend will feature the Woolies grocery store alongside space for speciality retailers and a bottle shop in the 8,945 metre squared site.

Expecting to draw a number of locals to the complex, 330 car parks have been proposed, eight accessible parks, 18 motorbike and 25 bike spots.

Construction is set to finish up in 2028.

Image: Concept image from DA lodged with Lake Macquarie Council.