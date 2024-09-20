Communication help announced for Hunter disasters

Hunter communities affected by bushfires, floods or severe weather will be able to stay connected after natural disasters, with new technologies being rolled out by the state government.

It includes four Cells on Wheels units, which connect to the internet by satellite to provide free public Wi-Fi access.

Additionally, Service NSW has introduced eight portable connection units which will provide Wi-Fi internet access in disaster recovery centres for staff and locals.

To quickly restore Public Safety Network outages caused by natural disasters damaging infrastructure, three fire-resistant portable communications shelters can now be deployed.

Premier Chris Minns says the technology will help people contact loved ones and stay connected in times of need.