Five Teens Charged Following Newcastle Pursuit

A pursuit through Newcastle yesterday ended with the arrest of several teenagers.

The chase was sparked at about 3 o’clock in the morning when a Hyundai i30 – which had been reported stolen – was seen by authorities on Parkway Avenue in Cooks Hill.

When the Hyundai allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

Police followed the vehicle across a number of neighboring suburbs before it came to a halt in Mayfield West where, after a brief foot chase, five teenagers were arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station.

The 14-year-old alleged driver underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.105.

He was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, and drive with middle range PCA.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Both boys were granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children’s court on next month.

Meantime, a 16-year-old boy was charged with breach of bail, custody of knife in public place, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was refused bail and fronted a children’s court yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were also dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.