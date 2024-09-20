Newcastle Basketball is forging ahead with plans for Hunter Indoor Sport Centre

Newcastle Basketball is forging ahead with plans for the controversial Hunter Indoor Sport Centre in New Lambton.

The company have announced they will lodge a State Significant Development Application within the next week after finalising 45 detailed reports.

The new facility is tipped to cater for multiple sports and community activities including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, netball, futsal and badminton along with a range of other indoor activities for schools and other community groups.

The local basketball community currently use the 55-year-old facility less than a kilometre away and in desperate need of an upgrade.

Although, the plans have drawn much criticism from local groups who use Wallarah and Blackley Ovals and fear they will lose access as a result.

Last month Novocastrians ramped up their fight against the proposed stadium with around 300 people gathering at the site opposite McDonald Jones Stadium to voice their opposition.

This is on top of the hundreds of emails, letters and phone calls since the proposal for the multi-million dollar development in 2013.

Most recently Newcastle labor councillors urged the state to instead consider buying a 7.4 hectare parcel of land at Hamilton North on Clyde Street, previously used as a gasworks facility and currently owned by Jemena.

President of Newcastle Basketball, Erica James says, despite the controversy the plans will be submitted and there are no adequate alternatives for the construction.

“Everyone agrees that this is a great and much needed project, it’s just that some believe the proposed site is not ideal due to potential impacts. However, detailed planning has been undertaken to address concerns raised and these have been documented and will be considered in the SSDA process. Once the SSDA submission is made, all of the reports will be made public and everyone will be able to see the level of rigour that has gone into the planning and how identified issues have been addressed”.

“The reality is, that, this is a fantastic site and there are currently no alternative sites on offer. The site of the current facility cannot continue to be used long term due to plans related to the Broadmeadow Place Strategy, there is no site available in the Sport and Entertainment Precinct, and there is no funding to acquire land elsewhere”.

The site is still subject to relevant approvals and an environment impact statement is being prepared for the development.

Images: Supplied.