There’s been an outpouring of grief for a Hunter man Craig Hugo

There’s been an outpouring of grief for a Hunter man who died in a workplace incident in Cessnock this week.

Craig Hugo, a Yancoal employee, was working at Austar Coal Mine at Ellalong on Tuesday afternoon, when he fell more than 400 metres down a decommissioned mine shaft sparking a multi-agency response.

Police rescue, NSW ambulance and fire and rescue crews worked tirelessly to retrieve the 59-year-old man from the base of the shaft, with their recovery efforts coming to a close just before midday on Wednesday.

The incident has sent shockwave’s through the community with an investigation lead by the NSW Resources Regulator underway to uncover how the incident occurred and to prevent future fatalities and injuries.

Yancoal release a statement expressing their condolences.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the man’s family, friends and colleagues, and we have offered the Company’s full support to them as they deal with their devastating loss.

“Yancoal continues to work closely with emergency services, relevant authorities and regulators on this incident, and is assisting with the ongoing investigations.”

Meanwhile, Northern Mining and NSW Energy District President Robin Williams says the fatality has rocked the local community.

“This is the worst news we can ever receive. We are devastated that a coal miner is not returning home.

“Our hearts go out to friends and family. We offer our deepest thanks to first responders and support to workmates who may be traumatised by the events.

“The investigation will continue to uncover how this has occurred and prevent future fatalities and injuries.”

Image: Supplied.