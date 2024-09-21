Latest Stats Shed Light On Crime In The Hunter

Retail crime in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has risen astronomically in the last two years.

The latest Bureau of Crime Statistics data reveals an up-tick in shoplifting offences with more than 2260 reported incidents.

That figure is almost 50 per cent higher than the last set of data and comes in well-above the state average.

Other stealing activities in the area were also on an upward trajectory but the increase was only 9.9 per cent.

Meantime, a closer look at the stats in the Hunter Valley made for sobering reading with the latest numbers shows criminal incidents related to sexual offences have had a 35.4 per cent increase.

Motor vehicle theft was also up by 18 per cent.