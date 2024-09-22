Apple, Samsung, Sony and Scams

Tech Guru Leigh Stark joins Brent Bultitude in this week’s Tech Talk.

This week in tech, Apple held a big announcement and the world got what it expected: a new iPhone, It’s not just Apple with new gear, either. Samsung’s tiny ring is coming, too. Sony has been hard at work on an upgraded version of its PlayStation 5 console, which will see improved graphics and speed. If you’re getting sick and tired of dealing with scammers, the government is working on a possible solution.

Click Below to Listen to the Podcast.