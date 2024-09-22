Search underway for missing woman from Sandgate

Police are asking for public assistance to locate a missing woman from Sandgate who was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

34-year-old Kerry Anne McLean was last seen driving in Sandgate at 2 am yesterday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Her family have serious concerns for her welfare due to health conditions.

She’s described as being 155 centimetres tall with a slim build, red hair and brown eyes.

She’s likely to be travelling in a black Holden Barina with a Queensland number plate.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers.