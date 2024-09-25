Bureau of Meteorology sparks confusion in the Hunter with trial tsunami warnings

A number of Hunter locals have been left scratching their heads after a trial tsunami warning from the Bureau of Meteorology sparks confusion.

An alert on the BOM weather app was released today as part of the organisations transition to a new early warning system software in a bid to plan and prepare for future real catastrophic weather events.

The Bureau has since confirmed there is no tsunami threat to Australia and apologised for any confusion the tests may have caused.

The test warnings were cancelled immediately after they were issued.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology.