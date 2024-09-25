Climate protesters have brought a coal train to grinding halt in Sandgate this morning

Protesters have stopped a coal train in Sandgate this morning protesting the approval of extending three thermal coal mines, including two in the Hunter.

Nine Rising Tide volunteers climbed a-top the wagon, hanging a banner from it’s side and began shovelling coal from the train headed to the Port of Newcastle.

The action was sparked by yesterday’s announcement that Federal Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek had extended the operating lives of Mach Energy’s Mount Pleasant project and Ashton Coal’s underground mine at Ravensworth near Muswellbrook, along with Whitehaven’s operation at Narrabri.

About a dozen police rescue, police drone and state rail are responding to the incident which started at about 10am.

Newcastle City Police inquires into the unauthorised protest are ongoing.