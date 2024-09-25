Thousands of mine jobs safe

Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi says three Hunter Valley coal mining expansions are great news for the region.

The federal government has granted the go-ahead for expanded activities at MACH Energy’s Mt Pleasant Operations in Muswellbrook, Yancoal’s Ashton Coal Project in Camberwell, and Glencore’s Ravensworth Underground Operations at Liddell.

Mr Repacholi says the projects will provide long-term employment for hundreds of workers in the Hunter Valley, ensuring a steady stream of economic contributions to the community.

He says the conditions placed on these extensions ensure that mining can continue in a way that benefits local communities while protecting the natural environment.

Image: Glencore Ravensworth.