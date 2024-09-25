Two Inmates Charged Amid Investigation Into Cessnock Jail Drug Supply Ring

Two inmates have been charged amid an investigation into an alleged drug ring supplying Cessnock jail | Image Cessnock Correctional Centre

An ongoing investigation into a drug syndicate, supplying Cessnock Correctional Centre has seen two men charged.

The operation using run or dial-a-dealer phones was uncovered at the jail in April last year, with Strike Force Wessex set up by the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad.

On Monday, two inmates who are allegedly part of the Alameddine crime network – one of Sydney’s most notorious underworld gangs – were arrested at Silverwater prison.

The men – aged 31 and 23 – are accused of supplying drugs to Cessnock jail with an estimated prison value of a quarter of a million dollars.

The 31-year-old was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug small quantity and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

The 23-year-old was charged with supply prohibited drug small quantity and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court yesterday, where they were further refused bail to appear before the same court on Thursday.

Since investigations began, detectives have charged six other people for their alleged roles in the supply ring and they all remain before the courts.