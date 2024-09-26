Have you seen Dale? Police are looking for a missing man in Upper Hunter

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for a man missing from the Upper Hunter.

32-year-old Dale Charlesworth was last seen leaving a business on Thomas Mitchell Drive in Muswellbrook yesterday morning at 9.30, but there’s been no trace of him since.

There are serious concerns for Dale’s welfare as he has a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, of large build, with a light brown mullet and facial hair.

He has a tattoo on his right hand.

Dale was last seen wearing a high-vis shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.