Police Scour Busy Hamilton Intersection After Elderly Pedestrian Hit By Car

An investigation is underway after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car in Hamilton today.

Around 11.30am, emergency services rushed to the intersection of Beaumont and Hudson Streets where a 73-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle.

The man sustained head injuries and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

A 66-Yyear-old man who had been behind the wheel of the car was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established and is being examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Beaumont Street near Hamilton Train Station is expected to remain closed for several hours while the examination takes place and could still be blocked off in the lead up to the afternoon peak.

As inquiries into the incident continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.