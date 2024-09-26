Women in NSW will now be able to access the pill without a prescription

Thousands of women across NSW will now be able to access oral contraceptive pills without a prescription.

From this weekend women aged 18 to 49 who have already been on the pill for two years and require a refill of their script, can access the pill for up to a year from local trained pharmacists without having to see a doctor.

It follows a 12-month trial last year where more than 500 pharmacies have delivered over 2,000 consultations to women across the state.

Staff will be able to determine eligibility through previously dispensed boxes or MyHealth and doctors records.

NSW Premier, Chris Minns say, the changes will=save women time and money and allow of easier access.

“We know that people across NSW are doing it tough right now, even cutting back on essential healthcare because of affordability,” the Premier says.

“This trial has been a huge success, and now we’ll make it permanent – women who are eligible will be able to go to their pharmacist to renew an existing script.

“At a time when seeing a GP can be difficult, we hope that this service will make it a little bit easier for women to access affordable healthcare, where and when they need it.”

Minister for Health, Ryan Park says making the trial permanent will ease pressure on the health network and make access easier for women.

“I am excited to announce that women in NSW will now have easier ongoing access to continue their chosen contraceptive option as a result of the oral contraceptive pill trial service becoming usual business for community pharmacies in NSW,” Mr Park says.

“By empowering pharmacists to undertake consultations for these common conditions and medications, we can help improve access to primary care services which will relieve the pressure on the state’s busy GPs and our hospital system.

“We are working with the Pharmacy Guild of Australia and Pharmaceutical Society of Australia to ensure pharmacists have the support they need to continue delivering best practice and connected primary care.”

Image: Supplied.