Hunter Waters historic wastewater pump station is set for a face-lift

Hunter Waters Newcastle West wastewater pump station is set for a face-lift.

Erected in 1909 the historic pump at Marketown will receive a thoughtfully designed mural as part of the Big Picture Fest, designed by Aboriginal artist Jasmine Craciun.

She’ll be creating the mural covering the King Street side of the landmark, with the featured artwork celebrating cultural connection to water and the Newcastle region.

It’ll explore the layers of Newcastle’s landscape and is inspired by middens, which are shell collections that reveal where Aboriginal people lived and gathered food.

Hunter Water Executive Manager Strategy and Engagement, Emma Berry, says she’s pleased to see the site get a colourful makeover, with an important message.

“We’re happy to be in partnership with The Big Picture Fest and to host one of our assets for the location of a mural. Jasmine Craciun has designed an artwork with an important message that promotes our Aboriginal history and the value of water. This will be the second mural she’s designed for our organisation – the first at Finnan Park at Grahamstown Dam.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the mural come to life over the weekend and for the opportunity for the community to connect on a project like this,” Ms Berry says.

Prominent artist, Jasmine Craciun says she is excited to be participating and for the opportunity to create a meaningful artwork that can be enjoyed by the community.

“I’m super excited to be painting for The Big Picture Fest this year. The Hunter Water mural explores the layers of Newcastle’s landscape and is inspired by middens—shell collections that reveal where Aboriginal people lived and gathered food. These middens, many still lying beneath our footpaths and within the walls of historic buildings, have been significantly impacted by colonisation.

“Here in Newcastle, and along the East Coast, middens were crushed to produce lime, with remnants still visible in some Sydney buildings. The ripples of water in the mural evoke the horizon seen from the breakwall, intertwining my personal memories with the enduring presence of those who came before us,” Ms Craciun says.

The Big Picture Fest will see street artists painting in real time across 26 locations in Newcastle for three days this weekend (27 – 29 September).

Image: Supplied.