UPDATE Man in hospital with gunshot wounds

Two people have been charged following a shooting at West Wallsend yesterday

About 5.30pm yesterday officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District were called to O’Donnelltown Road in West Wallsend, following reports of a shooting.

On arrival they found a man in bushland who had been shot in both legs.

The 39 year old was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter in a stable condition.

Officers were told, the man had allegedly met a 26-year-old man known to him at the location, with the 26-year-old driving off before police arrived.

A short time later, two men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested at Seaham Street, Holmesville, they were taken to Belmont Police Station and questioned, before being released.

Just after 7pm last night the 26-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman attended Toronto Police Station.

Both were arrested with the man charged with discharge firearm – intend cause grievous bodily harm and possess loaded firearm public place.

The woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact .

They were refused bail to front Toronto Local Court today .