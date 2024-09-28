A woman has been found dead and a man arrested in the Hunter Valley

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in the Hunter Valley.

Just after six o’clock last night emergency services were called to a property on Coulson Road in Pokolbin following reports of a concern for welfare.

When officers arrived they found a woman, believed to be in her 40’s, with significant injuries who was treated at the scene but unfortunately could not be revived.

She is yet to be formally identified.

A 47-year-oldman was arrested at the property and taken to Cessnock Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries surrounding the woman’s death are ongoing.