A local zoo have welcomed a new baby to their paddocks this Spring.

The Hunter Valley Wildlife Park at Nulkaba near Cessnock have announced the birth of their first a baby male giraffe.

The calf was born to mum Kebibi a little over a week ago, with the pair said to never be too far apart.

It follows more than a year gestation period with the baby born at around 65-70kg and 1.8-2 metres tall.

Image: Hunter Valley Wildlife Park Facebook.