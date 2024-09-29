Polair used to move crowd on

The Police Helicopter was called in to help disperse a large crowed in Merewether last night.

Just after 10pm Newcastle police were called to Hillcrest road following a noise complaint and found a large crowd had gathered on the street.

Polair and foot patrols were used to move the group on but not before several people found themselves in trouble.

A 18 -year -old man and 17- year- old girl were arrested for failing to comply with police orders and using offensive language.

A second 18 -year- old man was arrested for breach of the peace before being released.