King Edward Park Rotunda Targeted In “Senseless” Act Of Vandalism

The iconic rotunda at King Edward Park was targeted by vandals last night | Image: supplied.

One of Newcastle’s most iconic landmarks has been torn apart by vandals.

The damage to the historic Victorian rotunda at King Edward Park was discovered by the Council today.

A section of railing, along with all of the decorative paneling around the bottom of the structure has been knocked out and left strewn on the grass.

In a statement Newcastle Council said it was incredibly disappointing to see this act of “senseless vandalism”.

Inquiries into the incident – which is believed to have taken place overnight – are underway, as well as an assessment around the length of time it will take to complete repairs.

Anyone with information about the damage is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.