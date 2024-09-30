Dual Development applications submitted for Maitland Gaol

Maitland council is charging ahead with plans to redevelop a beloved community asset.

Boutique accommodation in the site’s gatehouse, a new entryway and active hub, restaurant, parking and event infrastructure are slated for Maitland Gaol with dual development applications submitted and tipped to bolster tourism offerings.

It comes after the popular heritage site had it’s door slammed shut when fire and electrical system safety issues were identified.

Last year, Maitland council committed $1.2 million towards the project and were granted $10.5 million in shared funding from the state and federal government to put toward the development.

The two applications will run parallel to councils ongoing scoping work to get the gaol back up to code.

Maitland City Council General Manager, Jeff Smith says it’s part of a long term vision for Maitland Gaol.

“While the lodgement of the two DA’s doesn’t indicate that any redevelopment work would take place imminently, it does underscore our continuing vision for Maitland Gaol to become a vibrant precinct and iconic destination for the Hunter, as we work on gaining the necessary approvals to broaden its offering and deepen its appeal to both locals and visitors to our region,” Mr Smith says.

“The long term outlook for Maitland Gaol remains one of adaptive reuse, heritage preservation, enhanced interpretation and wider visitation.”

“The plans for redevelopment as well as the scope of works for the remediation of safety issues will be presented to the new council by the end of the year.

“Maitland City Council continues to work with the NSW Government, which owns the site, about what funding might be available to conduct safety repair works.”

Image: Supplied.