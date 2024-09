Police are appealing for information following reports of a child approach in Cameron Park earlier this month.

Officers have been told a 15-year-old girl was walking along Horizon Avenue at about 5.30pm on Friday, September 6 when she was approached by the male driver of a blue SUV.

Images of the vehicle have now been released in a bid to identify the man behind the wheel.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.