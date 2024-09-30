Union says ‘bad old days’ back for council rangers

Removing ticketless parking fines will take rangers back to the bad old days where they suffered broken jaws, black eyes and daily abuse for simply doing their job, according to the union which represents the workers.

The state government has introduced legislation which will mean councils can no longer issue ticketless parking fines even though many councils, including several in the Hunter, have invested hundreds of thousands of ratepayers dollars in the technology.

General Secretary of the United Services Union Graeme Kelly says parking rangers have a tough job and like every other worker in this state they deserve to go home each day, not end up in a coma in hospital.

He says the union has spoken to the government about linking out council fines to the car registration system which means drivers could get a text message within minutes of getting a fine which means they could gather evidence if they wanted to challenge it.