Charges over alleged home invasion

Police have charged two men following an alleged home invasion at Macquarie Hills.

Two men entered a home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two occupants of the home, a woman aged 34 and a 35-year-old man were allegedly assaulted with a knife shortly after the men entered the home.

The man suffered a stab wound to his shoulder and the woman a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station where they were both charged with assault in company.

They were both refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court today.