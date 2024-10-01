Have You Seen Eli? Police Issue Appeal For Public Information To Find Missing Man

Hunter locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a man who disappeared yesterday.

21-year-old Eli Elliott was last seen in Thornton yesterday afternoon, but there has been no trace of him since.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Eli is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey track pants and a grey hooded jumper.

Eli is known to frequent the Thornton and East Maitland areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers.