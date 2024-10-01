Local Kelpie owners hold their head high, with their pet named no.1 most beautiful breed

Local Kelpie owners can hold their head high, with their pet named number one most beautiful breed in the major survey which has revealed just how obsessed Aussies really are with their fur babies.

The poll of just over 1,550 dog owners in Australia by Wahl Clipper Corporation found two-thirds of women and more than half of men would be more heartbroken to lose their dog than their partner if they were dumped.

91% of women and 76% of men say they wouldn’t give up their canine companion even for $1 million.

An iconic Aussie cattle dog the Kelpie also came in as number one most beautiful breed, followed by the Golden Retriever and German Shepherd.

The 10 breeds voted the most beautiful in the Wahl survey are:

1. Kelpie

2. Golden Retriever

3. German Shepherd

4. Spoodle

5. French Bulldog

6. Cocker Spaniel

7. Border Collie

8. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

9. Labrador

10. Australian Shepherd

Image: Supplied