Stephen Fenech from Tech Guide spoke with Richard King on the United States’ potential ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles, raising concerns that they could be weaponized for malevolent ends.

Who is Stephen Fenech?

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products, and trends.

