Two teenage girls, Brodie and Mailey, are missing in the Hunter

Brodie (Left) and Mailey (Right).

Police are looking for two teenage girls missing from the Central Coast, who could be here in the Hunter.

13-year-old Brodie Monger was last seen at Davistown at about 9 o’clock last Sunday September 29th.

She’s is described as Caucasian appearance, 140cm tall, of thin build with shoulder-length brown hair.

Brodie is known to frequent the Central Coast, East Maitland and Sydney areas.

14-year-old Mailey Gelder was also last seen in Davistown at about 1.30am yesterday.

Mailey is described as Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, similar build and shoulder-length brown hair.

She last seen wearing black track pants and a black hoodie.

Mailey is known to frequent the Central Coast and Sydney areas.

Police and family holder serious concerns for their welfare due to their age.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

