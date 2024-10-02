Big water solar plant comes online

Hunter Water has completed its renewable energy initiative at Balickera Water Pump Station, receiving the first electricity from its biggest solar PV installation yet, helping power the station’s large pumps and other critical water supply assets.

Bringing Hunter Water’s total renewable energy generation to more than 6 megawatts (MW), the groundbreaking Balickera solar farm, with a capacity of 3.1MW, marks a significant milestone in Hunter Water’s commitment to sustainability and to reducing its carbon footprint.

Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary said the project is expected to generate substantial annual savings and benefits, estimated at approximately $700,000 per year.

“Electricity use across our operational area is one of Hunter Water’s major expenses, accounting for up to 10 per cent of our operating costs. Generating electricity from solar energy is one of several opportunities that can help reduce these costs and carbon emissions,” he said.

“By connecting directly into Hunter Water’s existing high voltage transmission network, the power from the solar farm will supply electricity to critical assets such as Grahamstown Water Treatment Plant and Tomago borefields.”