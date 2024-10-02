Police release CCTV footage related to storage shed break-ins in Morisset

Officers are appealing for information about storage shed break-ins at Lake Macquarie last week.

At about 3.15am last Wednesday September 25th, the duo entered the facility on Advantage Drive in Morisset and broke into 12 storage units.

As inquiries continue, Lake Macquarie police have release CCTV images of the pair they believe to be involved.

Police ask anyone with information that may help identify the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E98426438.

Alternatively, information can be provided confidentially via Crime Stoppers online reporting page here.

Image: Lake Macquarie Police.