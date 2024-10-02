Specialist police charge suspected bikie gang member for allegedly coward punching a man in Merewether last month

Officers from the State Crime Command’s bikie-focused Raptor Squad have charged a suspected Hells Angels member, after he allegedly coward punched a man at a pub in Merewether last month.

Around 11pm on Saturday September 14th, police were called to a licenced premises on Morgan Street, after an unknown man punched two other men, aged 19 and 20, in their heads before fleeing the scene.

The pair received injuries to their mouths and face, however they both refused treatment.

Following inquiries, Raptor Squad officers executed a search warrant at a Merewether home at about 6 o’clock this morning.

During the search, specialist police located and seized personal items allegedly used in the offence and electronic devices.

A 47-year-old, a suspected associate of the Hell Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, was arrested at the home.

He was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on October 31st.

Image: Supplied – NSW Police.