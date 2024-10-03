The expansion of Newcastle Airport’s terminal reaches a major milestone today

Newcastle Airports terminal expansion is about to enter the home stretch.

As progress on the multi-million dollar project ticks along, the final roof beam has been raised into place marking the completion of the building’s frame.

The Airports CEO Peter Cock will hosted a number of dignitaries at a special topping-out ceremony today, including Paterson MP Meryl Swanson and representatives from the Hunter Joint Organisation, Business Hunter and the Committee for the Hunter.

Meryl Swanson MP, Federal Member for Paterson says, it’s great to see advancements being made in the project.

“It’s thrilling to see the progress made with the Albanese Government’s $55 million funding for the new international terminal upgrade. I am proud to have delivered this vital infrastructure that will support the growth of our region both socially and economically and create thousands of new jobs through new tourism and freight opportunities.”

Newcastle Airport CEO, Dr. Peter Cock says, the once-in-a-generation construction project was crucial for delivering the airport the region deserves, significantly enhancing the region’s connectivity and economic growth.

“Today’s topping out ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Hunter region, with the terminal expansion set to be completed by mid-2025,” Dr. Cock says.

“Thanks to Federal Government funding ($55M Terminal, $66M Airfield) and the Hunter Region’s enthusiastic support, Newcastle Airport is set for rapid advancement. This expansion will allow our airport to soar, increasing both domestic flight opportunities and adding much needed international capacity.

“It will boost tourism, strengthen industry, enhance trade, create diverse job opportunities and connect our region to the global stage, ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity. At the same time, the expanded freight capacity will drive the development of new and innovative industries, guaranteeing long-term economic growth and transformation for our region.”

“I would like to thank the Federal Government and the passionate people of the Hunter for supporting Newcastle Airport and recognising that aviation is a true catalyst to our economy’s growth and our region’s transition.

“This achievement belongs to the region. It is through our collective alignment and support that we have reached this significant milestone. Together, we are creating a piece of infrastructure that will serve and uplift NSW and our region for generations to come.

“Our local member, Meryl Swanson, has been a strong advocate for our airport and region and together with backing from our shareholders, Port Stephens Council and City of Newcastle, support across business and industry groups like Destination NSW, Hunter Joint Organisation and Business Hunter, and alignment from our banking partner, Commonwealth Bank, we are moving forward with clear goals and determination, inspired by a shared commitment to creating a brighter future for our communities.”

Over the next 20 years, the new terminal will drive $12.7 billion in economic activity and create 4,400 jobs.

Work on the terminal expansion is set to be complete by mid-2025.

Images: Supplied.