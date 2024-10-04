Boaters urged to take care and wear a lifejacket

The state government and emergency services are pleading with boaters to take care this long weekend.

Over the past five years, there have been 13 boating-related fatalities on Hunter waterways, with nine of those found to not be wearing a lifejacket

NSW Maritime, Marine Rescue NSW, the Police Marine Area Command, and Surf Life Saving NSW have joined forces on NSW waterways, calling on the public to put safety first this boating season.

While the majority of boaters have been doing the right thing, the top 3 offences in the Hunter over the last five years have been, license offences or unregistered vessels, lifejacket non-compliance and Improper or no safety equipment on board.

Police and Hunter minister Yasmin Catley says police will be patrolling all the state’s waterways including dams and rivers and will not tolerate any dangerous and anti-social behaviour this boating season.