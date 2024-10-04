The rotunda at King Edward Park has been repaired

One of Newcastle’s most iconic landmarks has been repaired.

The historic rotunda at King Edward Park was discovered vandalised earlier this week, with a section of railing, along with all of the decorative panelling around the bottom of the structure knocked out and left strewn on the grass.

The damage to the historic rotunda is believed to have been caused late Sunday night or early Monday morning, with police initiating inquiries into the incident.

Newcastle Council have confirmed the monument is back in one piece in time for the long weekend.

Image: Newcastle Council Facebook.