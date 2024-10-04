Wanted Women In Custody After Allegedly Threatening Police With Syringe, Attempting To Swim Away From Arrest

Police have apprehended a woman – wanted on domestic violence offences – in a dramatic arrest at Tanilba Bay.

The 27-year-old was spotted along the foreshore around 2 o’clock this morning, but when officers approached her she allegedly made a dash for the water in a bid to swim away.

A short time later, the woman returned to shore and ran across to Tanilba Park.

It is there she is alleged to have threatened police with a syringe, before the officers were able to negotiate her surrender and the woman was taken into custody without further incident

She has been charged with three counts of destroy or damage property (domestic violence), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), and use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

She was refused bail to front Raymond Terrace Local Court today.