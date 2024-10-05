Man charged over Lake Macquarie storage unit thefts

Police have successfully apprehended a man allegedly responsible for breaking into a dozen storage units in Lake Macquarie last week.

Around midday on Thursday– police searched a home in Gardiner Street, Dora Creek where they arrested a 39-year-oldman.

A search of the property allegedly located items connected to the break and enter committed at a business in Morisset — where 12 storage units were broken into.

Police will allege property stolen from break and enter offences committed in Cooranbong, Fassifern and Budgewoi was also recovered.

A search warrant was also executed at a property in Belmont where a stolen Polaris quad bike was found.

The man has been slapped with a number of charged and refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

He was granted conditional bail until October 15.