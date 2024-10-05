Woman dies in two-car crash west of Scone

A woman has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Owens Gap west of Scone yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Bunnan Road at about 3:55pm yesterday afternoon to reports a Mitsubishi Lancer had collided with a Nissan Navara.

The 76-year-old female front passenger of the sedan died at the scene, with the 53-year-old female driver and a 39-year-old female passenger airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.

A 27-year-old man behind the wheel of the ute and his 24-year-old female passenger were also taken to the John Hunter..

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing, with a report being prepared for the coroner.