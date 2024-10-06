Driver escapes horror crash

Rescue crews have been called to a serious car crash into a tree at Fletcher.

Wallsend Fire and Rescue were called to Minmi Road in Fletcher after reports of a motor vehicle crash with numerous reports that the driver was trapped.

Crews found a Yellow HSV Utility with substantial damage as a result of a collision with a tree.

The driver was able to get out of motor vehicle and was taken to hospital.

Traffic was partially obstructed due to emergency services on scene.

Image: Wallsend Fire and Rescue