Man Charged over Multi-Day Crime Spree in Newcastle

A man has been charged following a string of offences in Newcastle over the weekend.

Early on Saturday morning on Wentworth Street, Wallsend, a man was approached as he entered his car by a man with a small axe, who demanded cash.

Yesterday morning, police were called to a home in Bull Street, Cooks Hill to reports of a break and enter where several personal items were stolen.

Finally, a group of men assaulted a 66-year-old man on Parry Street, Cooks Hill as he tried to enter his car.

Police apprehended a 21-year-old man last night on Darby Street, Cooks Hill, after he attempted to use a steel bar bar towards officers to prevent his arrest.

He was hit with a slew of charges, including robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, aggravated break and enter, assault and use of offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

He’s scheduled to appear in Newcastle Local Court later today (October 7)