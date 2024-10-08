Legendary British band Oasis announce Australian reunion tour

Legendary British pop-rock band Oasis have announced they’ll be making their way to Australia next year.

Novocastrian fans will only have to travel as far as Sydney to see the iconic duo

It comes after a 15 year long feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher with the the siblings rekindling and announcing a UK tour two months ago.

Local fans can be able to get their hands on tickets for the reunion tour in a presale next Monday October 14th, and general sale a day later on Tuesday October 15th at 12pm.

Dates have been confirmed for Melbourne on October 31, 2025 at Marvel Stadium and Sydney November 7th, 2025 at Accor Stadium.

Image: Canva.