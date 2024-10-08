Plea to find clues about Cessnock murder

Police have reissued a plea for information about the disappearance of a Cessnock woman.

This past weekend marked 30 years since 17-year-old Allison Newstead disappeared from her Cessnock home.

Her body was found by police at an abandoned colliery in Pelton, south-west of Cessnock, seven days later.

Last year, the state government, together with the NSW Police Force, announced the reward for information into her death increased to $750,000.

That increased reward remains in place, as the case remains under investigation by State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad Unsolved Team.

Investigators continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.