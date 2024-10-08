Two teens are facing court after a police pursuit in the Hunter Valley last night

Two teenagers have been charged following a police chase just after midnight last night.

At 12.20am a police pursuit was sparked after an allegedly stolen vehicle spotted on Deakin Street, Kurri Kurri failed to stop as directed.

The chase continued through several suburbs before coming to an end on Love Street, Cessnock, where the three teens inside the car allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

The 19-year-old unlicensed male driver was taken to Cessnock police station alongside the two passengers and hit with a number of charges including police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, possess prohibited drug, take & drive conveyance without consent of owner.

He was refused bail and will front Cessnock Local Court today.

Two 16-year-old boys were also arrested, with one facing Children’s Court today, charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.

Meanwhile, the other boy was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.