Have you seen missing Catherine?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Rutherford.

48-year-old Catherine Copeland was last seen at Rutherford, at 3pm on Monday.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Catherine is described as Caucasian, about 175cm tall, solid build and shoulder length red hair.

She is believed to be driving a white Holden Barina NSW registration DNP24X.

Catherine is known to frequent the Rutherford, Nundle, Hanging Rock and Tamworth areas.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Port Stephens-Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers