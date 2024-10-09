Knights Old Boys Among 25 Adventurers To Embark On 500km SE Asia Trek For Mark Hughes Foundation

Twenty five mates – including a number of Knights Old Boys – are en route to Vietnam and the starting line of a ten day endurance challenge that will take them across South East Asia all in the name of brain cancer research.

The intrepid adventurers will aim to conquer the 500 kilometre trek from Saigon in Vietnam, travelling through Phnom Penh and finishing in Cambodia’s northern province of Siam Reap in a bid to raise $450,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

The team, led by Mark Hughes himself, along with MHF Ambassadors Paul Harragon and Danny Buderus will also be honouring the spirit and sacrifice of Australian soldiers in the Vietnam War as they pass through some of the most significant battle sites, recount the stories and hold a commemoration service at Long Tan Cross.

It is not for the faint of heart, the group will battle tropical heat and thunderstorms as they hike and bike, not only testing their physical capabilities but also their mental endurance.

They departed from Newcastle early on Tuesday morning, before flying to Vietnam where they will begin their journey.