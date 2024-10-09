Thousands of drivers were caught doing the wrong thing over the long weekend double demerits period 

More than 2,726 drivers were fined for doing the wrong thing over the long weekend double demerits period.

The shocking figure accounts for the entire NSW Police Northern Region, which takes in the Hunter.

Highway patrol officers breath tested more than 26,763 motorists during the four day road safety blitz, with 70 blowing above the legal limit, while a further 154 tested positive for drugs.

Meanwhile, 1,184 people were fined for speeding.

Across the region there were 64 major crashes, including a fatal two-vehicle collision near Scone on Friday which claimed the life of an elderly women.

An hour and a half South of Newcastle, in the Central Coast, three passengers, including several children were caught not wearing seatbelts. At about 10.15pm on Saturday night, a vehicle was directed into a stationary random testing site on Dane Drive, Gosford. Officers found two children and an adult in the vehicle were allegedly not wearing their seatbelts. The 34-year-old man driving the car was issues an infringement for drive with three passengers seatbelt/restraint not properly adjusted/ fastened. Hit with a penalty of $1,318 and 12 demerit points.

In the whole state, police issued 10,479 Traffic Infringement Notices, 4124 for speed related offences, 312 for mobile phone usage, and 232 seatbelt/helmet related offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman says, too many road users continue to put lives in danger by taking unnecessary risks.

“There are still far too many people breaking the rules on our roads. It needs to stop,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Chapman says.

“We saw several incidents of drivers travelling with unrestrained passengers, including young children.”

“Those drivers were lucky their interaction with police was not at a crash site. The rules around seatbelts and restraints exist for a reason and I would remind all drivers to ensure their passengers are properly restrained.

“The traffic operation is over but police will always target dangerous driving in an effort to save lives.”

Image: Supplied.