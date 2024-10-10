Locals could be in store of an extra public holiday for the 2025 Newcastle Show

Newcastle council is asking Novocastrians whether the first day of the 2025 Newcastle Show should be declared a local public holiday.

A community survey is currently underway until November 5ht to gauge feedback from those living, working and running businesses in Newcastle.

Last year, community consultation showed 84% of locals were on board for the holiday for the Newcastle Show, a historic event which dates back more than 120 years.

If successful, the local public holiday would apply to all employees whose place of work is within the Newcastle Local Government Area.

The 2025 Newcastle Show will run from Friday February 28th to Sunday March 2nd.

In previous years the Show Day has been declared either a Local Public Holiday or Local Event Day for the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Local Government Areas.

You can have you say via the online survey here.