Man in custody over alleged Newcastle thefts

A man has been charged over alleged property offences around Newcastle.

On Tuesday of last week, two men allegedly attempted to enter homes and vehicles on Duke Street and Henderson Place, New Lambton.

Yesterday morning, police raided a unit on Christo Road, Waratah.

During the search, police allegedly located and seized clothing and jewellery.

Police also seized the key to a vehicle which was allegedly stolen from Rankin Park last Thursday.

A 20-year-old man was charged with numerous counts well as breaching bail and has been refused bail to appear in Newcastle court next Thursday.